When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Georgia be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

Want to bet on Georgia's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

+50000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +50000

How Georgia ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 0-0 NR NR 44

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia's best wins

In its best win of the season on December 5, Georgia defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, a top 50 team (No. 41) in the RPI rankings, by a score of 76-62. Against Georgia Tech, Noah Thomasson led the team by compiling 21 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

80-77 at home over Wake Forest (No. 60/RPI) on November 10

68-66 on the road over Florida State (No. 127/RPI) on November 29

66-58 at home over High Point (No. 131/RPI) on December 16

78-69 at home over Winthrop (No. 148/RPI) on November 24

64-54 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 206/RPI) on November 12

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Georgia's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, Georgia has three losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the nation.

The Bulldogs have the most Quadrant 2 victories in the country according to the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Georgia has drawn the 121st-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Bulldogs have 18 games left on the schedule, with 17 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and nine games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Glancing at Georgia's upcoming schedule, it has three games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Georgia's next game

Matchup: Missouri Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Missouri Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV Channel: SEC Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Georgia games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.