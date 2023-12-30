Will Georgia be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Georgia's complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on Georgia's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Georgia ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-0 NR NR 66

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia's best wins

In its signature win of the season, which took place on November 22, Georgia took down the Purdue Boilermakers (No. 69 in the RPI) by a score of 65-57. That signature victory versus Purdue included a team-leading 18 points from Zoesha Smith. Javyn Nicholson, with 17 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

73-56 over Columbia (No. 76/RPI) on November 20

85-59 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 151/RPI) on November 13

71-59 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 184/RPI) on November 6

86-70 at home over Troy (No. 228/RPI) on December 6

76-57 at home over Wofford (No. 240/RPI) on December 30

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Georgia's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Bulldogs are 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins, but also tied for the 45th-most defeats.

The Bulldogs have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation based on the RPI (six).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Georgia has the 71st-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Bulldogs have 16 games left on the schedule, with 16 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and two games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Georgia has 16 games left to play this year, and two of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Georgia's next game

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Texas A&M Aggies Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Georgia games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.