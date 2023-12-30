How to Watch Georgia Southern vs. Southern Miss on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-12, 0-0 Sun Belt) will attempt to end a 12-game losing skid when hosting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Georgia Southern vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- UL Monroe vs Appalachian State (1:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Troy vs Coastal Carolina (2:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Texas State vs James Madison (2:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Arkansas State vs Georgia State (2:00 PM ET | December 30)
Georgia Southern Stats Insights
- The Eagles have shot at a 39.2% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points below the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.
- Georgia Southern has compiled a 0-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 250th.
- The Eagles' 65.6 points per game are just 4.4 fewer points than the 70 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
- Georgia Southern is 0-4 when it scores more than 70 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Georgia Southern put up 70.8 points per game last season, 3.2 more than it averaged away (67.6).
- At home, the Eagles gave up 62.2 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 73.2.
- Georgia Southern drained more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.5%) than on the road (31%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Tennessee
|L 74-56
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/16/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|L 82-77
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|FGCU
|L 53-42
|Enmarket Arena
|12/30/2023
|Southern Miss
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|1/4/2024
|@ Arkansas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ UL Monroe
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.