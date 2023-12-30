The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-12, 0-0 Sun Belt) hope to stop a four-game home losing streak when hosting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Southern Miss vs. Georgia Southern matchup in this article.

Georgia Southern vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia Southern vs. Southern Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southern Miss Moneyline Georgia Southern Moneyline

Georgia Southern vs. Southern Miss Betting Trends

Georgia Southern has won just two games against the spread this year.

The Eagles have been an underdog by 3 points or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Southern Miss has covered just twice in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, six out of the Golden Eagles' 10 games have gone over the point total.

