Georgia Southern vs. Texas State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 30
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game at Strahan Arena has the Texas State Bobcats (9-3) matching up with the Georgia Southern Eagles (10-2) at 3:00 PM ET (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a close 68-67 win for Texas State, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Eagles came out on top in their last outing 87-65 against Longwood on Friday.
Georgia Southern vs. Texas State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas
Georgia Southern vs. Texas State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas State 68, Georgia Southern 67
Georgia Southern Schedule Analysis
- The Eagles notched their best win of the season on November 25, when they defeated the Detroit Mercy Titans, who rank No. 181 in our computer rankings, 81-59.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Georgia Southern is 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.
Georgia Southern 2023-24 Best Wins
- 81-59 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 181) on November 25
- 81-69 on the road over Florida International (No. 212) on November 29
- 85-75 at home over North Florida (No. 239) on November 24
- 81-59 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 322) on December 14
- 82-58 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 337) on November 11
Georgia Southern Leaders
- Terren Ward: 22.7 PTS, 10.6 REB, 2.1 STL, 47.2 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63)
- Simone James: 11.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 55.9 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)
- Eden Johnson: 7.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.7 FG%, 13.8 3PT% (4-for-29)
- Torrion Starks: 7.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 33.3 FG%
- Lydia Freeman: 5.6 PTS, 62.3 FG%
Georgia Southern Performance Insights
- The Eagles put up 83.3 points per game (16th in college basketball) while allowing 62 per contest (134th in college basketball). They have a +256 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 21.3 points per game.
- In 2023-24 the Eagles are averaging 6.7 more points per game at home (86.1) than away (79.4).
- At home Georgia Southern is conceding 56.7 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than it is away (69.4).
