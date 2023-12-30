Saturday's Sun Belt slate includes the Texas State Bobcats (6-3) versus the Georgia Southern Eagles (8-2) at 3:00 PM ET.

Georgia Southern vs. Texas State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

3:00 PM ET

Georgia Southern Players to Watch

Terren Ward: 22.3 PTS, 10.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

22.3 PTS, 10.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Simone James: 11.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Eden Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Torrion Starks: 6.8 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

6.8 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Ja'Nya Love-Hill: 6 PTS, 2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Texas State Players to Watch

Tiffany Tullis: 8.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaylin Foster: 7.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Ja'Niah Henson: 12.1 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Timia Jefferson: 10.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Gara Beth Self: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

