The Georgia State Panthers (5-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Georgia State Convocation Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Georgia State vs. Arkansas State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Georgia State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Panthers have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Red Wolves' opponents have hit.
  • Georgia State is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 108th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Wolves sit at 91st.
  • The Panthers score just one more point per game (78.9) than the Red Wolves give up (77.9).
  • When Georgia State totals more than 77.9 points, it is 4-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Georgia State Home & Away Comparison

  • Georgia State is putting up 90.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 18.7 more points than it is averaging in road games (72.1).
  • In 2023-24, the Panthers are ceding 62.3 points per game in home games. On the road, they are allowing 78.9.
  • Georgia State is draining 10 threes per game with a 32.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 3.6 more threes and 1.2% points better than it is averaging away from home (6.4 threes per game, 31.3% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Mercer L 64-60 Hawkins Arena
12/16/2023 @ BYU L 86-54 Marriott Center
12/19/2023 Toccoa Falls W 122-45 Georgia State Convocation Center
12/30/2023 Arkansas State - Georgia State Convocation Center
1/4/2024 @ Southern Miss - Reed Green Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ South Alabama - Mitchell Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.