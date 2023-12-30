When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Georgia State be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Georgia State ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 1-0 NR NR 225

Georgia State's best wins

Against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on December 30, Georgia State captured its signature win of the season, which was a 91-90 home victory. With 24 points, Dwon Odom was the leading scorer against Arkansas State. Second on the team was Lucas Taylor, with 16 points.

Next best wins

77-70 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 300/RPI) on November 11

93-90 on the road over Little Rock (No. 327/RPI) on November 22

88-77 at home over Little Rock (No. 327/RPI) on November 19

Georgia State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

The Panthers have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country based on the RPI (two).

According to the RPI, Georgia State has three losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 49th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Georgia State has been given the 258th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

In terms of the Panthers' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have seven contests against teams over .500.

Georgia St's upcoming schedule includes two games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Georgia State's next game

Matchup: Southern Miss Golden Eagles vs. Georgia State Panthers

Southern Miss Golden Eagles vs. Georgia State Panthers Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

