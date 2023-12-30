Will Georgia State be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Georgia State's full tournament resume.

How Georgia State ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 1-0 NR NR 284

Georgia State's best wins

Georgia State defeated the No. 127-ranked (according to the RPI) Clemson Tigers, 78-72, on December 16, which goes down as its best win of the season. The leading scorer against Clemson was Mya Williams, who recorded 21 points with zero rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

62-52 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 176/RPI) on November 14

71-58 at home over Western Michigan (No. 193/RPI) on November 10

90-89 on the road over Troy (No. 228/RPI) on December 31

90-57 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 342/RPI) on November 28

Georgia State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

According to the RPI, the Panthers have one win against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 49th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Georgia State has drawn the 303rd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Panthers have 17 games remaining this year, including seven versus teams with worse records, and 15 against teams with records north of .500.

Georgia St's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Georgia State's next game

Matchup: Georgia State Panthers vs. UL Monroe Warhawks

Georgia State Panthers vs. UL Monroe Warhawks Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

