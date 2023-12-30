The Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-7, 0-0 Sun Belt) meet a fellow Sun Belt team, the Georgia State Panthers (4-5, 0-0 Sun Belt), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Georgia State Convocation Center. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Georgia State vs. Arkansas State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Georgia State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia State Players to Watch

Jay'Den Turner: 10.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Dwon Odom: 10.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Lucas Taylor: 14.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Toneari Lane: 12.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Leslie Nkereuwem: 7.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arkansas State Players to Watch

Dyondre Dominguez: 12.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Freddy Hicks: 12 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

12 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Taryn Todd: 12.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Izaiyah Nelson: 6.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

6.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Caleb Fields: 9.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia State vs. Arkansas State Stat Comparison

Georgia State Rank Georgia State AVG Arkansas State AVG Arkansas State Rank 138th 76.9 Points Scored 74.6 188th 260th 74.4 Points Allowed 78.3 322nd 213th 36 Rebounds 38.5 96th 99th 10.2 Off. Rebounds 11.3 45th 217th 7.1 3pt Made 9.2 55th 246th 12.6 Assists 14.4 131st 43rd 9.7 Turnovers 13.2 286th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.