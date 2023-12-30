The Georgia Bulldogs are two-touchdown favorites as they square off against the Florida State Seminoles in the Orange Bowl on December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN. The contest has an over/under of 45.5.

Georgia vs. Florida State game info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Georgia vs. Florida State statistical matchup

Georgia Florida State 483.2 (4th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.5 (28th) 295.2 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.8 (24th) 177.2 (44th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.8 (66th) 306 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.6 (45th) 14 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (1st) 12 (114th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (58th)

Georgia leaders

In 13 games for the Bulldogs, Carson Beck has led the charge with 3,743 yards (287.9 yards per game) while recording 22 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 72.4% completion percentage.

Beck has made an impact with his legs, rushing for 127 yards and four TDs in 13 games.

As part of the Bulldogs' ground game, Daijun Edwards has run for 818 yards and 11 touchdowns on 5.2 YPC.

Edwards has 19 receptions (1.5 per game) for 169 yards (13 per game) and zero touchdowns in 13 games for the Bulldogs.

Kendall Milton has helped the Bulldogs' offense by running for 686 yards (52.8 yards per carry) and 12 rushing touchdowns.

Florida State leaders

In 13 games, Jordan Travis has thrown for 2,745 yards (211.2 per game), with 20 touchdowns and two interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.2%.

Also, Travis has rushed for 176 yards and seven TDs.

Trey Benson has rushed for 935 yards (71.9 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 13 games.

Also, Benson has 20 receptions for 227 yards and one touchdown.

In 13 games, Keon Coleman has 50 receptions for 658 yards (50.6 per game) and 11 touchdowns.

