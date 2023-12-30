The Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida State Seminoles meet for the Orange Bowl on December 30, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Georgia has been shining on both offense and defense, ranking ninth-best in scoring offense (38.4 points per game) and ninth-best in scoring defense (16.6 points allowed per game). Florida State's defensive unit has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 13th-best in the FBS with 305.8 total yards allowed per contest. In terms of offense, it is putting up 415.5 total yards per game, which ranks 43rd.

Georgia vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Georgia vs. Florida State Key Statistics

Georgia Florida State 483.2 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.5 (42nd) 295.2 (11th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.8 (13th) 177.2 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.8 (67th) 306.0 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.6 (42nd) 14 (27th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (1st) 12 (116th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (67th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has thrown for 3,743 yards (287.9 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 72.4% of his passes and recording 22 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Daijun Edwards has carried the ball 158 times for a team-high 818 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 11 times.

Kendall Milton has been handed the ball 112 times this year and racked up 686 yards (52.8 per game) with 12 touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' leads his squad with 713 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 56 catches (out of 73 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett has hauled in 51 receptions totaling 575 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has been the target of 46 passes and hauled in 32 grabs for 502 yards, an average of 38.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has 2,745 passing yards, or 211.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.2% of his passes and has collected 20 touchdowns with two interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 13.5 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner seven times.

Trey Benson has rushed for 935 yards on 158 carries so far this year while scoring 14 times on the ground. He's also tacked on 20 catches, totaling 227 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Lawrance Toafili has racked up 463 yards on 69 carries with four touchdowns.

Keon Coleman's 658 receiving yards (50.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 50 receptions on 88 targets with 11 touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has racked up 617 receiving yards (47.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 41 receptions.

Jaheim Bell has racked up 503 reciving yards (38.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

