The Florida State Seminoles take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl as overwhelming, 16.5-point underdogs on December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN. This matchup has an over/under of 44.5 points.

Georgia has been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking ninth-best in scoring offense (38.4 points per game) and eighth-best in scoring defense (16.6 points allowed per game). Florida State has been keeping opposing offenses in check on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering only 305.8 total yards per contest (14th-best). Offensively, it ranks 46th by accumulating 415.5 total yards per game.

Georgia vs Florida State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia -16.5 -110 -110 44.5 -110 -110 -800 +550

Georgia Recent Performance

The Bulldogs have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three contests, averaging 506.7 total yards per game over that stretch (eighth-worst). They've been more competent on the other side of the ball, allowing 330.7 total yards per game (46th).

While the Bulldogs rank 14th-best in scoring offense over the last three games (40.3 points per game), they've been less productive on defense with 16.7 points allowed per game (40th-ranked).

Over Georgia's most recent three-game stretch, it ranks 54th in passing offense (267.3 passing yards per game) and 50th in passing defense (159.3 passing yards per game allowed).

Despite having the 26th-ranked run offense over the last three contests (239.3 rushing yards per game), the Bulldogs rank -26-worst in run defense over that stretch (171.3 rushing yards ceded per game).

Over their past three contests, the Bulldogs have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In Georgia's past three contests, it has hit the over once.

Georgia Betting Records & Stats

Georgia's ATS record is 4-9-0 this season.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 16.5 points or more this season six times and failed to cover in all six.

The teams have hit the over in six of Georgia's 13 games with a set total.

Georgia has won 91.7% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (11-1).

Georgia has won all five games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -800 or shorter.

The Bulldogs have an implied moneyline win probability of 88.9% in this game.

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has compiled 3,743 yards (287.9 ypg) on 289-of-399 passing with 22 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Daijun Edwards has 818 rushing yards on 158 carries with 11 touchdowns.

Kendall Milton has racked up 686 yards on 112 carries, scoring 12 times.

Brock Bowers' leads his squad with 713 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 56 catches (out of 73 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett has caught 51 passes for 575 yards (44.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has hauled in 32 grabs for 502 yards, an average of 38.6 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Jalon Walker has racked up five sacks to pace the team, while also picking up three TFL and 14 tackles.

Georgia's top-tackler, Smael Mondon Jr., has 67 tackles, five TFL, and two sacks this year.

Tykee Smith has a team-leading four interceptions to go along with 67 tackles, seven TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended.

