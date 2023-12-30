How to Watch the Georgia vs. Wofford Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Georgia Bulldogs (8-4) take on the Wofford Terriers (7-5) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network +
Georgia vs. Wofford Scoring Comparison
- The Terriers put up an average of 66.8 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 61.3 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- Wofford is 6-3 when it scores more than 61.3 points.
- Georgia's record is 7-2 when it allows fewer than 66.8 points.
- The Bulldogs average 8.0 more points per game (68.8) than the Terriers give up (60.8).
- Georgia is 8-1 when scoring more than 60.8 points.
- When Wofford gives up fewer than 68.8 points, it is 6-1.
- The Bulldogs are making 42.1% of their shots from the field, 6.1% higher than the Terriers allow to opponents (36.0%).
- The Terriers' 38.8 shooting percentage from the field is 4.2 higher than the Bulldogs have conceded.
Georgia Leaders
- Javyn Nicholson: 15.8 PTS, 9.4 REB, 45.1 FG%
- Zoesha Smith: 11.5 PTS, 46.8 FG%
- Asia Avinger: 6.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)
- Destiny Thomas: 4.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 53.8 FG%
- Chloe Chapman: 5.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)
Georgia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Georgia Tech
|L 64-53
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 65-59
|Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus
|12/21/2023
|Ball State
|L 52-51
|Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus
|12/30/2023
|Wofford
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|Texas A&M
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|1/7/2024
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
