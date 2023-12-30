Can we count on Gustav Nyquist finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators face off with the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Nyquist stats and insights

In seven of 36 games this season, Nyquist has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Capitals this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Nyquist has accumulated two goals and seven assists.

He has a 10.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 93 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Red Wings 3 2 1 17:43 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:08 Home L 5-2 12/23/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:59 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 19:42 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:03 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:40 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 17:19 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:10 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:39 Away L 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.