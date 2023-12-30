Will Juuso Parssinen Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 30?
When the Nashville Predators square off against the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Juuso Parssinen light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Juuso Parssinen score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Parssinen stats and insights
- In six of 34 games this season, Parssinen has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Capitals this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
- He has a 13.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Capitals defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 93 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Parssinen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:46
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:56
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|14:22
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:46
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|13:58
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|14:07
|Home
|W 5-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.