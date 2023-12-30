Mercer vs. Bethune-Cookman December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:11 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Mercer Bears (4-8) play the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Mercer vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Mercer Players to Watch
- Stacie Jones: 8.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Mackenzie Johnson: 10.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Briana Peguero: 12.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Deja Williams: 9.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ashlee Locke: 5.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch
- Chanel Wilson: 14.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kerrighan Dunn: 9.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- O'Mariyah Tucker: 8.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chanelle McDonald: 9.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kayla Clark: 9.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
