The Peach Bowl will feature the Penn State Nittany Lions hitting the field against the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Penn State owns the 63rd-ranked offense this season (391 yards per game), and has been even better defensively, ranking first with just 223.3 yards allowed per game. Ole Miss' offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 18th-best in the FBS with 34.8 points per game. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 22.3 points per game, which ranks 37th.

Below in this story, we provide all the details you need to know about how to view this game on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Penn State vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Bowl Game Odds

Penn State vs. Ole Miss Key Statistics

Penn State Ole Miss 391 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 455.6 (36th) 223.3 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.9 (46th) 186.7 (27th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 179 (38th) 204.3 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.6 (26th) 6 (2nd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (3rd) 24 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (79th)

Penn State Stats Leaders

Drew Allar has racked up 2,336 yards (194.7 ypg) on 214-of-349 passing with 23 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 170 rushing yards (14.2 ypg) on 69 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Kaytron Allen has carried the ball 162 times for a team-high 851 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner.

Nicholas Singleton has carried the ball 163 times for 702 yards (58.5 per game) and eight touchdowns while also racking up 222 yards through the air, scoring one time.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith's 673 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 85 times and has totaled 53 catches and four touchdowns.

Theo Johnson has reeled in 30 passes while averaging 26 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

Tyler Warren has been the target of 47 passes and hauled in 29 grabs for 295 yards, an average of 24.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone seven times through the air this season.

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has thrown for 2,985 yards (248.8 per game) while completing 65.2% of his passes and recording 20 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 377 yards with seven touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins has carried the ball 237 times for 1,052 yards, with 15 touchdowns.

Ulysses Bentley IV has totaled 521 yards on 92 carries with four touchdowns.

Tre Harris has racked up 851 receiving yards on 47 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring eight touchdowns as a receiver.

Dayton Wade has 52 receptions (on 76 targets) for a total of 769 yards (64.1 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jordan Watkins' 53 grabs (on 75 targets) have netted him 741 yards (61.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Penn State or Ole Miss gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.