SoCon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are two games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature SoCon teams. That includes the Wofford Terriers versus the Georgia Bulldogs.
SoCon Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Wofford Terriers at Georgia Bulldogs
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|SEC Network +
|Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Mercer Bears
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
