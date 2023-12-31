The Auburn Tigers (10-2) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning streak when hosting the North Alabama Lions (4-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Neville Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

Auburn vs. North Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Lions' 72.1 points per game are 19.7 more points than the 52.4 the Tigers allow.

North Alabama is 4-7 when it scores more than 52.4 points.

Auburn's record is 10-2 when it allows fewer than 72.1 points.

The Tigers record only three fewer points per game (69.3) than the Lions give up (72.3).

Auburn has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 72.3 points.

North Alabama is 4-2 when allowing fewer than 69.3 points.

The Tigers shoot 42.4% from the field, 2.1% lower than the Lions allow defensively.

The Lions shoot 42.9% from the field, 8.3% higher than the Tigers concede.

Auburn Leaders

Honesty Scott-Grayson: 15.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44)

15.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44) Taylen Collins: 8.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.6 FG%

8.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.6 FG% JaMya Mingo-Young: 8.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

8.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 46.8 FG%

6.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 46.8 FG% Sydney Shaw: 8.3 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 32 3PT% (16-for-50)

