Check out best bets for when the Chicago Bears (6-9) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) meet at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

When is Bears vs. Falcons?

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Both BetMGM and the model expect the Bears to walk away with the victory, but the model spread (4.0) is 1.0 point further in their direction.

The Bears have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 60.8%.

The Bears have put together a 2-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

Chicago has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

This season, the Falcons have won two out of the four games in which they've been the underdog.

This season, Atlanta has been at least a +130 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Chicago (-3)



Chicago (-3) The Bears have covered the spread seven times this season (7-6-2).

Chicago has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Falcons have covered the spread in a matchup five times this year (5-10-0).

Atlanta has not covered the spread (0-2) when it's at least 3-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (38.5)



Over (38.5) These teams average a combined 40 points per game, 1.5 more points than the over/under of 38.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 3.7 more points per game (42.2) than this matchup's total of 38.5 points.

Eight of the Bears' 15 games with a set total have hit the over (53.3%).

The teams have hit the over in five of the Falcons' 15 games with a set total.

Justin Fields Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 11 195.1 15 53.2 3

Taylor Heinicke Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 4 181.8 4 19.5 0

