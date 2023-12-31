Check out best bets for when the Chicago Bears (6-9) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) meet at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

When is Bears vs. Falcons?

  • Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Both BetMGM and the model expect the Bears to walk away with the victory, but the model spread (4.0) is 1.0 point further in their direction.
  • The Bears have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 60.8%.
  • The Bears have put together a 2-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).
  • Chicago has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.
  • This season, the Falcons have won two out of the four games in which they've been the underdog.
  • This season, Atlanta has been at least a +130 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Chicago (-3)
  • The Bears have covered the spread seven times this season (7-6-2).
  • Chicago has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
  • The Falcons have covered the spread in a matchup five times this year (5-10-0).
  • Atlanta has not covered the spread (0-2) when it's at least 3-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (38.5)
  • These teams average a combined 40 points per game, 1.5 more points than the over/under of 38.5 set for this matchup.
  • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 3.7 more points per game (42.2) than this matchup's total of 38.5 points.
  • Eight of the Bears' 15 games with a set total have hit the over (53.3%).
  • The teams have hit the over in five of the Falcons' 15 games with a set total.

Justin Fields Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
11 195.1 15 53.2 3

Taylor Heinicke Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
4 181.8 4 19.5 0

