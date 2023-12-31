Player props are listed for Trae Young and Kyle Kuzma, among others, when the Atlanta Hawks visit the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

MNMT and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Hawks vs Wizards Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -104) 12.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +106)

The 28.5-point total set for Young on Sunday is 0.6 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- three -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (3.5).

Young has averaged 11.2 assists per game, 1.3 less than Sunday's assist over/under (12.5).

Young has knocked down 3.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +112) 5.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: +104)

The 21.5-point prop bet for Dejounte Murray on Sunday is 1.3 higher than his season scoring average (20.2).

He averages 1.0 less rebound than his prop bet Sunday of 5.5.

Murray has collected 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Sunday's prop bet (5.5).

He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Sunday.

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: +100)

The 14.5-point over/under for Clint Capela on Sunday is 2.5 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 10.5 -- is 2.0 lower than his over/under on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -104)

Sunday's over/under for Kuzma is 24.5 points, 1.9 more than his season average.

He has grabbed 6.1 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (6.5).

Kuzma's assist average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Sunday's prop bet (4.5).

Kuzma averages 2.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -161) 6.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -102)

The 13.5-point total set for Tyus Jones on Sunday is 1.0 more point than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (3.1) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (2.5).

Jones has averaged 5.4 assists per game, 1.1 less than Sunday's assist over/under (6.5).

Jones has made 1.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Sunday.

