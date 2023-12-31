Will Khadarel Hodge pay out his Week 17 anytime TD player prop when the Atlanta Falcons play the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant stats.

Will Khadarel Hodge score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Hodge has 232 yards on 14 catches. He has been targeted 20 times, and averages 19.3 yards receiving per contest.

Hodge does not have a TD reception this year in 11 games.

Khadarel Hodge Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Lions 1 1 15 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 2 2 19 0 Week 5 Texans 1 1 11 0 Week 6 Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 1 1 19 0 Week 8 @Titans 3 3 75 0 Week 9 Vikings 6 3 60 0 Week 13 @Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 2 1 18 0 Week 15 @Panthers 1 1 10 0 Week 16 Colts 1 1 5 0

