Trae Young NBA Player Preview vs. the Wizards - December 31
Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks match up versus the Washington Wizards at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
In this piece we'll examine Young's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Wizards
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|28.5
|27.9
|29.3
|Rebounds
|3.5
|3.0
|3.5
|Assists
|12.5
|11.2
|12.4
|PRA
|--
|42.1
|45.2
|PR
|--
|30.9
|32.8
|3PM
|3.5
|3.6
|4.5
Looking to bet on one or more of Young's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Trae Young Insights vs. the Wizards
- Young has taken 20.2 shots per game this season and made 8.7 per game, which account for 20.2% and 18.6%, respectively, of his team's total.
- This season, he's accounted for 23.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.6 per game.
- The Hawks rank 15th in possessions per game with 104.5. His opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 105.4 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the Wizards are ranked last in the NBA, conceding 126.0 points per game.
- Allowing 49.4 rebounds per contest, the Wizards are the worst squad in the NBA.
- In terms of assists, the Wizards are last in the league, conceding 30.4 per contest.
- The Wizards allow 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Trae Young vs. the Wizards
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|11/25/2023
|30
|26
|6
|10
|5
|0
|2
|11/1/2023
|35
|23
|3
|10
|1
|0
|2
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.