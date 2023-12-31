Van Jefferson will be up against the eighth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Atlanta Falcons take on the Chicago Bears in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Jefferson has caught 15 passes on 35 targets for 177 yards. He averages 14.8 yards per game.

Jefferson vs. the Bears

Jefferson vs the Bears (since 2021): 1 GP / 80 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 80 REC YPG / REC TD Chicago has allowed three opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

26 players have caught a TD pass against the Bears this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Chicago on the season.

The Bears give up 237.5 passing yards per game, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Bears have put up 28 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). The Bears' defense is 30th in the NFL in that category.

Van Jefferson Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-118)

Jefferson Receiving Insights

In four of 10 games this year, Jefferson has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

He has been targeted 35 times this season, averaging 5.1 yards per target.

Jefferson, in 12 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Jefferson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 12/24/2023 Week 16 3 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 12/17/2023 Week 15 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

