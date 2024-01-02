The No. 25 Auburn Tigers (10-2) hope to continue a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Pennsylvania Quakers (8-6) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET.

Auburn vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SECN

Auburn Stats Insights

The Tigers make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Quakers have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

Auburn is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.

The Tigers are the 44th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Quakers rank 100th.

The 84.6 points per game the Tigers put up are 12.3 more points than the Quakers give up (72.3).

When Auburn puts up more than 72.3 points, it is 10-1.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Auburn scored 75.1 points per game last season at home, which was 4.2 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (70.9).

The Tigers gave up 64.4 points per game last season at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.9).

Auburn made 6.5 treys per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than it averaged in away games (6.7, 31.6%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule