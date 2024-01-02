The No. 25 Auburn Tigers (10-2) hope to continue a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Pennsylvania Quakers (8-6) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET.

Auburn vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: SECN
How to Watch Other SEC Games

Auburn Stats Insights

  • The Tigers make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Quakers have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
  • Auburn is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 44th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Quakers rank 100th.
  • The 84.6 points per game the Tigers put up are 12.3 more points than the Quakers give up (72.3).
  • When Auburn puts up more than 72.3 points, it is 10-1.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Auburn scored 75.1 points per game last season at home, which was 4.2 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (70.9).
  • The Tigers gave up 64.4 points per game last season at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.9).
  • Auburn made 6.5 treys per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than it averaged in away games (6.7, 31.6%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 USC W 91-75 Neville Arena
12/22/2023 Alabama State W 82-62 Neville Arena
12/30/2023 Chattanooga W 101-66 Neville Arena
1/2/2024 Pennsylvania - Neville Arena
1/6/2024 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena
1/9/2024 Texas A&M - Neville Arena

