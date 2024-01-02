How to Watch Auburn vs. Pennsylvania on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 25 Auburn Tigers (10-2) hope to continue a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Pennsylvania Quakers (8-6) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET.
Auburn vs. Pennsylvania Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: SECN
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Auburn Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Quakers have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- Auburn is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 44th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Quakers rank 100th.
- The 84.6 points per game the Tigers put up are 12.3 more points than the Quakers give up (72.3).
- When Auburn puts up more than 72.3 points, it is 10-1.
Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Auburn scored 75.1 points per game last season at home, which was 4.2 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (70.9).
- The Tigers gave up 64.4 points per game last season at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.9).
- Auburn made 6.5 treys per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than it averaged in away games (6.7, 31.6%).
Auburn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|USC
|W 91-75
|Neville Arena
|12/22/2023
|Alabama State
|W 82-62
|Neville Arena
|12/30/2023
|Chattanooga
|W 101-66
|Neville Arena
|1/2/2024
|Pennsylvania
|-
|Neville Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|1/9/2024
|Texas A&M
|-
|Neville Arena
