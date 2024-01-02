The Auburn Tigers (10-2) will be attempting to continue a seven-game home winning run when taking on the Pennsylvania Quakers (8-6) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Neville Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Auburn vs. Pennsylvania matchup.

Auburn vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Auburn vs. Pennsylvania Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Auburn Moneyline Pennsylvania Moneyline FanDuel Auburn (-20.5) 149.5 -4500 +1600 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Auburn vs. Pennsylvania Betting Trends

Auburn has put together a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Tigers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 12 times this season.

Pennsylvania has covered five times in 12 games with a spread this year.

Quakers games have hit the over seven out of 12 times this season.

Auburn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Bookmakers rate Auburn considerably lower (17th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (10th-best).

Bookmakers have moved the Tigers' national championship odds up from +4500 at the beginning of the season to +4000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 43rd-biggest change.

The implied probability of Auburn winning the national championship, based on its +4000 moneyline odds, is 2.4%.

