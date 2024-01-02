Decatur County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Decatur County, Georgia has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Decatur County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bainbridge High School at Early County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Blakely, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.