The Mercer Bears (5-8) meet the Kennesaw State Owls (3-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Kennesaw State vs. Mercer Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Kennesaw State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kennesaw State Players to Watch

Prencis Harden: 12.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Carly Hooks: 10.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Kyndall Golden: 2.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK

2.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK Trynce Taylor: 6.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Keyarah Berry: 8.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mercer Players to Watch

Stacie Jones: 9.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Mackenzie Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Deja Williams: 9.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Briana Peguero: 12 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Ashlee Locke: 5.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.