The Kennesaw State Owls (4-8) play the Mercer Bears (5-10) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Hawkins Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Kennesaw State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia TV: ESPN+

Kennesaw State vs. Mercer Scoring Comparison

The Owls' 54.1 points per game are 14.2 fewer points than the 68.3 the Bears give up.

The Bears put up only 1.2 more points per game (62.7) than the Owls give up (61.5).

When Mercer puts up more than 61.5 points, it is 4-3.

Kennesaw State is 4-3 when giving up fewer than 62.7 points.

The Bears are making 37.6% of their shots from the field, 4.4% lower than the Owls concede to opponents (42%).

The Owls make 35.2% of their shots from the field, eight% lower than the Bears' defensive field-goal percentage.

Kennesaw State Leaders

Prencis Harden: 13.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.1 FG%

13.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.1 FG% Carly Hooks: 9.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 26.5 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34)

9.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 26.5 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34) Trynce Taylor: 7.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 55.2 FG%

7.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 55.2 FG% Kyndall Golden: 2.5 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 42.3 FG%

2.5 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 42.3 FG% Morgan Dillard: 4.7 PTS, 41.3 FG%

Kennesaw State Schedule