Should you wager on Luke Evangelista to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Evangelista stats and insights

Evangelista has scored in four of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted two shots in two games against the Blackhawks this season, and has scored one goal.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 7.6% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 136 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 18.8 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Evangelista recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 10:40 Away W 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:32 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:51 Home L 5-2 12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:44 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:18 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 15:11 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:13 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 13:09 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:24 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:08 Away W 2-1

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

