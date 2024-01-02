Luke Evangelista will be on the ice when the Nashville Predators and Chicago Blackhawks meet on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Evangelista available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Luke Evangelista vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Evangelista Season Stats Insights

Evangelista's plus-minus rating this season, in 13:24 per game on the ice, is -1.

Evangelista has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 36 games played, including multiple goals once.

Evangelista has a point in 13 games this year (out of 36), including multiple points three times.

In 11 of 36 games this year, Evangelista has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Evangelista's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Evangelista going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Evangelista Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have conceded 136 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -49 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 36 Games 4 17 Points 1 5 Goals 1 12 Assists 0

