Tuesday's contest between the Mercer Bears (5-10) and the Kennesaw State Owls (4-8) at Hawkins Arena has a projected final score of 64-60 based on our computer prediction, with Mercer securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on January 2.

In their last game on Saturday, the Bears suffered a 60-58 loss to Bethune-Cookman.

Mercer vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mercer vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 64, Kennesaw State 60

Mercer Schedule Analysis

The Bears' best win this season came in a 55-52 victory over the North Carolina A&T Aggies on December 9.

Mercer has the most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (four).

The Bears have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (three).

Mercer 2023-24 Best Wins

55-52 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 173) on December 9

78-75 at home over Austin Peay (No. 193) on December 2

70-62 at home over Florida Atlantic (No. 252) on November 9

74-63 at home over Jacksonville (No. 284) on December 17

73-67 over Marist (No. 333) on November 23

Mercer Leaders

Stacie Jones: 10.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 48.1 FG%

10.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 48.1 FG% Mackenzie Johnson: 9.7 PTS, 42 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

9.7 PTS, 42 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4) Briana Peguero: 12.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.6 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (25-for-76)

12.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.6 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (25-for-76) Deja Williams: 9.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.3 FG%, 36 3PT% (32-for-89)

9.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.3 FG%, 36 3PT% (32-for-89) Ashlee Locke: 5.1 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 37.9 FG%

Mercer Performance Insights

The Bears have a -84 scoring differential, falling short by 5.6 points per game. They're putting up 62.7 points per game to rank 243rd in college basketball and are giving up 68.3 per outing to rank 267th in college basketball.

Offensively, the Bears have fared better in home games this season, scoring 65.8 points per game, compared to 62 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively, Mercer has been better at home this year, surrendering 66.8 points per game, compared to 71 when playing on the road.

On offense, the Bears have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 62.5 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 62.7 they've racked up over the course of this year.

