The Kennesaw State Owls (4-8) face the Mercer Bears (5-10) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Hawkins Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mercer Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mercer vs. Kennesaw State Scoring Comparison

The Owls average 14.2 fewer points per game (54.1) than the Bears give up (68.3).

The Bears record only 1.2 more points per game (62.7) than the Owls give up (61.5).

When Mercer scores more than 61.5 points, it is 4-3.

Kennesaw State has a 4-3 record when allowing fewer than 62.7 points.

This year the Bears are shooting 37.6% from the field, 4.4% lower than the Owls concede.

The Owls' 35.2 shooting percentage is 8.0 lower than the Bears have given up.

Mercer Leaders

Stacie Jones: 10.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 48.1 FG%

10.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 48.1 FG% Mackenzie Johnson: 9.7 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

9.7 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4) Briana Peguero: 12.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.6 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (25-for-76)

12.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.6 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (25-for-76) Deja Williams: 9.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.3 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (32-for-89)

9.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.3 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (32-for-89) Ashlee Locke: 5.1 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 37.9 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mercer Schedule