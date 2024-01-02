How to Watch the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Nashville Predators will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, January 2, with the Blackhawks having lost 11 consecutive road games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can catch the action on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO as the Predators square off against the Blackhawks.
Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Predators vs Blackhawks Additional Info
|Predators vs Blackhawks Odds/Over/Under
|Predators vs Blackhawks Prediction
|Predators vs Blackhawks Player Props
|Predators vs Blackhawks Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Predators vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|Predators
|4-3 (F/SO) NAS
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|Blackhawks
|4-2 NAS
Predators Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Predators are allowing 116 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 19th in NHL play.
- The Predators' 114 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Predators are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Predators have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) during that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|37
|18
|23
|41
|41
|28
|63.6%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|37
|14
|16
|30
|13
|30
|52.4%
|Roman Josi
|37
|8
|21
|29
|25
|9
|-
|Gustav Nyquist
|37
|8
|19
|27
|20
|8
|50%
|Colton Sissons
|37
|11
|9
|20
|9
|16
|51.6%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks give up 3.8 goals per game (136 in total), 30th in the league.
- The Blackhawks' 87 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Blackhawks are 2-7-1 (55.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 45 goals (4.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 24 goals during that time.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|36
|15
|18
|33
|31
|30
|40.2%
|Philipp Kurashev
|29
|7
|16
|23
|15
|16
|52.4%
|Jason Dickinson
|36
|12
|6
|18
|16
|31
|47.2%
|Nick Foligno
|36
|8
|9
|17
|13
|28
|47.1%
|Anthony Beauvillier
|36
|4
|9
|13
|5
|23
|51.2%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.