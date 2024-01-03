Barrow County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Barrow County, Georgia is happening today, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Barrow County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Apalachee High School at Jackson County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Hoschton, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
