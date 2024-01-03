Cherokee County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Cherokee County, Georgia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Cherokee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sequoyah High School at Allatoona High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Acworth, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rome High School at Etowah High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Woodstock, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
