Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Cherokee County, Georgia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cherokee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sequoyah High School at Allatoona High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3

7:30 PM ET on January 3 Location: Acworth, GA

Acworth, GA Conference: 6A - Region 6

6A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Rome High School at Etowah High School