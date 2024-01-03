The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-4, 1-0 ACC) aim to continue a three-game road winning run at the Florida State Seminoles (6-6, 0-1 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET.

Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACCN

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

The Yellow Jackets are shooting 41.5% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 42.7% the Seminoles' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Georgia Tech has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Seminoles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Yellow Jackets rank 20th.

The Yellow Jackets score an average of 71.7 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 73.8 the Seminoles allow.

When it scores more than 73.8 points, Georgia Tech is 3-0.

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia Tech scored more points at home (72.7 per game) than away (66.6) last season.

At home, the Yellow Jackets gave up 69.0 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than they allowed away (71.8).

At home, Georgia Tech made 7.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged away (8.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (34.5%) than on the road (33.9%).

