The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-4, 1-0 ACC) aim to continue a three-game road winning run at the Florida State Seminoles (6-6, 0-1 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
  • TV: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

  • The Yellow Jackets are shooting 41.5% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 42.7% the Seminoles' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Georgia Tech has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Seminoles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Yellow Jackets rank 20th.
  • The Yellow Jackets score an average of 71.7 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 73.8 the Seminoles allow.
  • When it scores more than 73.8 points, Georgia Tech is 3-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Georgia Tech scored more points at home (72.7 per game) than away (66.6) last season.
  • At home, the Yellow Jackets gave up 69.0 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than they allowed away (71.8).
  • At home, Georgia Tech made 7.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged away (8.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (34.5%) than on the road (33.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 UMass W 73-70 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/22/2023 @ Hawaii W 73-68 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/24/2023 Nevada L 72-64 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
1/3/2024 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/6/2024 Boston College - Hank McCamish Pavilion
1/9/2024 Notre Dame - Hank McCamish Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.