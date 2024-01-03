How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Florida State on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-4, 1-0 ACC) aim to continue a three-game road winning run at the Florida State Seminoles (6-6, 0-1 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET.
Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Georgia Tech Stats Insights
- The Yellow Jackets are shooting 41.5% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 42.7% the Seminoles' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Georgia Tech has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
- The Seminoles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Yellow Jackets rank 20th.
- The Yellow Jackets score an average of 71.7 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 73.8 the Seminoles allow.
- When it scores more than 73.8 points, Georgia Tech is 3-0.
Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Georgia Tech scored more points at home (72.7 per game) than away (66.6) last season.
- At home, the Yellow Jackets gave up 69.0 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than they allowed away (71.8).
- At home, Georgia Tech made 7.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged away (8.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (34.5%) than on the road (33.9%).
Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|UMass
|W 73-70
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Hawaii
|W 73-68
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/24/2023
|Nevada
|L 72-64
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/6/2024
|Boston College
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|1/9/2024
|Notre Dame
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
