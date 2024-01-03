Wednesday's ACC schedule includes the Florida State Seminoles (5-5, 0-1 ACC) against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-3, 1-0 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Miles Kelly: 16.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Kowacie Reeves: 12.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Baye Ndongo: 8.8 PTS, 9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 2 BLK Tyzhaun Claude: 6.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Dabbo Coleman: 8 PTS, 3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Florida State Players to Watch

Jamir Watkins: 12.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Darin Green Jr.: 13.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Baba: 8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK

8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK Jalen Warley: 6.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK De'Ante Green: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Stat Comparison

Florida State Rank Florida State AVG Georgia Tech AVG Georgia Tech Rank 129th 77.2 Points Scored 72.2 249th 273rd 74.6 Points Allowed 71.4 192nd 173rd 36.9 Rebounds 42.9 17th 149th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 12.7 13th 136th 8 3pt Made 7.1 212th 137th 14.2 Assists 14.4 127th 220th 12.3 Turnovers 12.2 211th

