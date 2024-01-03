The Atlanta Hawks (13-19) will lean on Trae Young (seventh in NBA, 28.3 points per game) to help them defeat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (third in league, 31.4) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-9) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at State Farm Arena, at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSOK.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Thunder matchup in this article.

Hawks vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSOK

BSSE and BSOK Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs Thunder Additional Info

Hawks vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have a +269 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.4 points per game. They're putting up 121.5 points per game to rank fourth in the league and are allowing 113.1 per contest to rank 12th in the NBA.

The Hawks put up 122.2 points per game (third in league) while giving up 122.7 per outing (27th in NBA). They have a -16 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 243.7 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to score 235.8 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Oklahoma City has won 24 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Atlanta has covered seven times in 32 matchups with a spread this season.

Hawks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Trae Young 28.5 -105 28.3 Dejounte Murray 20.5 -105 20.5 Jalen Johnson 15.5 -110 14.6 Clint Capela 12.5 +100 12.0

Hawks and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +15000 +6600 - Thunder +2200 +1100 -

