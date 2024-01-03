Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (17-8) go up against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (12-15) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at State Farm Arena, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSOK.

Hawks vs. Thunder Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSOK

Hawks Players to Watch

Young puts up 28.2 points, 11.1 assists and 3.0 rebounds per contest.

Dejounte Murray posts 20.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the field and 37.4% from downtown with 2.3 made treys per game.

Clint Capela posts 11.8 points, 1.2 assists and 10.7 boards per contest.

Bogdan Bogdanovic posts 17.6 points, 3.4 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the field and 41.3% from downtown with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game (fifth in league).

Saddiq Bey posts 12.8 points, 6.3 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Thunder Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Gilgeous-Alexander gets the Thunder 30.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He also averages 2.8 steals (first in NBA) and 0.8 blocked shots.

Chet Holmgren is putting up 16.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He's making 52.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.

Josh Giddey gives the Thunder 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while averaging 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jalen Williams gets the Thunder 17.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while averaging 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Luguentz Dort gets the Thunder 10.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while delivering 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Hawks vs. Thunder Stat Comparison

Hawks Thunder 123.1 Points Avg. 120.2 122.9 Points Allowed Avg. 113.0 47.4% Field Goal % 48.8% 38.0% Three Point % 38.2%

