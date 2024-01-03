The Mercer Bears (7-6, 0-0 SoCon) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when visiting the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Mercer vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Mercer Stats Insights

The Bears have shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Buccaneers have averaged.

Mercer has put together a 7-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.2% from the field.

The Bears are the 291st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buccaneers sit at 27th.

The Bears' 70.0 points per game are only 2.3 more points than the 67.7 the Buccaneers give up.

Mercer is 4-1 when it scores more than 67.7 points.

Mercer Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Mercer is averaging 6.7 more points per game at home (73.7) than on the road (67.0).

The Bears are giving up fewer points at home (67.0 per game) than on the road (78.3).

At home, Mercer drains 6.6 3-pointers per game, 0.6 more than it averages away (6.0). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (32.2%) than on the road (34.3%).

Mercer Upcoming Schedule