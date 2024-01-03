The Mercer Bears (7-6, 0-0 SoCon) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when visiting the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mercer vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Mercer Stats Insights

  • The Bears have shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Buccaneers have averaged.
  • Mercer has put together a 7-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.2% from the field.
  • The Bears are the 291st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buccaneers sit at 27th.
  • The Bears' 70.0 points per game are only 2.3 more points than the 67.7 the Buccaneers give up.
  • Mercer is 4-1 when it scores more than 67.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Mercer Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Mercer is averaging 6.7 more points per game at home (73.7) than on the road (67.0).
  • The Bears are giving up fewer points at home (67.0 per game) than on the road (78.3).
  • At home, Mercer drains 6.6 3-pointers per game, 0.6 more than it averages away (6.0). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (32.2%) than on the road (34.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mercer Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Queens W 84-65 Hawkins Arena
12/21/2023 Thomas (GA) W 98-75 Hawkins Arena
12/29/2023 Talladega W 74-50 Hawkins Arena
1/3/2024 @ East Tennessee State - Freedom Hall Civic Center
1/6/2024 @ VMI - Cameron Hall
1/10/2024 @ Wofford - Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.