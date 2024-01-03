How to Watch Mercer vs. East Tennessee State on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Mercer Bears (7-6, 0-0 SoCon) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when visiting the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Mercer vs. East Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
- Western Carolina vs Citadel (7:00 PM ET | January 3)
- VMI vs Wofford (7:00 PM ET | January 3)
- Furman vs UNC Greensboro (7:00 PM ET | January 3)
Mercer Stats Insights
- The Bears have shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Buccaneers have averaged.
- Mercer has put together a 7-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.2% from the field.
- The Bears are the 291st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buccaneers sit at 27th.
- The Bears' 70.0 points per game are only 2.3 more points than the 67.7 the Buccaneers give up.
- Mercer is 4-1 when it scores more than 67.7 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Mercer Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Mercer is averaging 6.7 more points per game at home (73.7) than on the road (67.0).
- The Bears are giving up fewer points at home (67.0 per game) than on the road (78.3).
- At home, Mercer drains 6.6 3-pointers per game, 0.6 more than it averages away (6.0). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (32.2%) than on the road (34.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mercer Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Queens
|W 84-65
|Hawkins Arena
|12/21/2023
|Thomas (GA)
|W 98-75
|Hawkins Arena
|12/29/2023
|Talladega
|W 74-50
|Hawkins Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ East Tennessee State
|-
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|1/6/2024
|@ VMI
|-
|Cameron Hall
|1/10/2024
|@ Wofford
|-
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.