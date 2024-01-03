The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) hope to build on a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the Mercer Bears (7-6, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the East Tennessee State vs. Mercer matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mercer vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mercer vs. East Tennessee State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total East Tennessee State Moneyline Mercer Moneyline

Mercer vs. East Tennessee State Betting Trends

Mercer has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing six times.

The Bears have covered the spread once when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

East Tennessee State has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, six out of the Buccaneers' 11 games have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.