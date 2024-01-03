Two of the NBA's best scorers take the court when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (third, 31.4 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-9) visit Trae Young (seventh, 28.3 PPG) and the Atlanta Hawks (13-19) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSOK. The Thunder are 1.5-point favorites.

Hawks vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSOK

BSSE and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 123 - Hawks 117

Hawks vs Thunder Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 1.5)

Thunder (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-5.9)

Thunder (-5.9) Pick OU: Under (246.5)



Under (246.5) Computer Predicted Total: 239.5

The Thunder's .750 ATS win percentage (24-8-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .219 mark (7-25-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Atlanta is 5-12 against the spread compared to the 14-5 ATS record Oklahoma City racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2023-24, Oklahoma City does it less often (59.4% of the time) than Atlanta (62.5%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Hawks are 5-11, while the Thunder are 15-4 as moneyline favorites.

Hawks Performance Insights

Offensively, the Hawks are the third-best team in the NBA (122.2 points per game). But on defense they are fourth-worst (122.7 points conceded per game).

Atlanta collects 44.6 rebounds per game and concede 44 boards, ranking eighth and 19th, respectively, in the league.

The Hawks are 17th in the league in assists (26 per game) in 2023-24.

With 13.1 turnovers committed per game and 14.1 turnovers forced, Atlanta is 16th and sixth in the NBA, respectively.

Beyond the arc, the Hawks are sixth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (14.4). They are 12th in 3-point percentage at 37.1%.

