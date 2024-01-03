Wednesday's game between the Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East) and Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East) going head-to-head at The William B. Finneran Pavilion has a projected final score of 73-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Villanova, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:30 PM ET on January 3.

There is no line set for the game.

Villanova vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania Venue: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Villanova vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 73, Xavier 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Villanova vs. Xavier

Computer Predicted Spread: Villanova (-5.0)

Villanova (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 141.0

Both Villanova and Xavier are 6-5-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Wildcats have a 4-7-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Musketeers have a record of 5-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over. In the past 10 contests, Villanova is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall while Xavier has gone 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Villanova Performance Insights

The Wildcats average 73.6 points per game (217th in college basketball) while giving up 63.5 per contest (30th in college basketball). They have a +131 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.1 points per game.

Villanova records 38.5 rebounds per game (100th in college basketball) while allowing 33.5 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.0 boards per game.

Villanova hits 9.5 three-pointers per game (37th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents (8.2). It is shooting 33.4% from deep (186th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 33.7%.

The Wildcats score 98.3 points per 100 possessions (118th in college basketball), while giving up 84.9 points per 100 possessions (68th in college basketball).

Villanova has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.8 per game (40th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.7 (213th in college basketball).

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers are outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game, with a +75 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.3 points per game (179th in college basketball) and allow 69.5 per contest (138th in college basketball).

Xavier wins the rebound battle by 2.9 boards on average. It records 40.3 rebounds per game, 48th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 37.4.

Xavier hits 6.5 three-pointers per game (267th in college basketball) at a 33.7% rate (175th in college basketball), compared to the 5.9 its opponents make, shooting 29.1% from deep.

Xavier and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Musketeers commit 12.4 per game (237th in college basketball) and force 11.8 (203rd in college basketball).

