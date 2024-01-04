Auburn vs. Tennessee January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's SEC schedule includes the Auburn Tigers (10-2) facing the Tennessee Volunteers (6-5) at 8:00 PM ET.
Auburn vs. Tennessee Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Auburn Players to Watch
- Honesty Scott-Grayson: 15.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Taylen Collins: 8.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- JaMya Mingo-Young: 8.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sydney Shaw: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Karoline Striplin: 12.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Sara Puckett: 12.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jewel Spear: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jasmine Powell: 10.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jillian Hollingshead: 6.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
