The Georgia Southern Eagles (1-12, 1-0 Sun Belt) aim to stop an eight-game road losing skid at the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Georgia Southern vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

Georgia Southern Stats Insights

The Eagles' 40.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Red Wolves have given up to their opponents.

Georgia Southern has compiled a 1-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

The Eagles are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Wolves sit at 50th.

The Eagles' 67.3 points per game are 11.6 fewer points than the 78.9 the Red Wolves give up.

Georgia Southern is 1-2 when it scores more than 78.9 points.

Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Georgia Southern averaged 3.2 more points per game at home (70.8) than on the road (67.6).

The Eagles conceded 62.2 points per game at home last season, and 73.2 away.

At home, Georgia Southern made 6.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (6.0). Georgia Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.5%) than on the road (31.0%).

Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule