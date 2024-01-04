How to Watch Georgia Southern vs. Arkansas State on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Georgia Southern Eagles (1-12, 1-0 Sun Belt) aim to stop an eight-game road losing skid at the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.
Georgia Southern vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Georgia Southern Stats Insights
- The Eagles' 40.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Red Wolves have given up to their opponents.
- Georgia Southern has compiled a 1-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Wolves sit at 50th.
- The Eagles' 67.3 points per game are 11.6 fewer points than the 78.9 the Red Wolves give up.
- Georgia Southern is 1-2 when it scores more than 78.9 points.
Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Georgia Southern averaged 3.2 more points per game at home (70.8) than on the road (67.6).
- The Eagles conceded 62.2 points per game at home last season, and 73.2 away.
- At home, Georgia Southern made 6.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (6.0). Georgia Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.5%) than on the road (31.0%).
Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|L 82-77
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|FGCU
|L 53-42
|Enmarket Arena
|12/30/2023
|Southern Miss
|W 88-67
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|1/4/2024
|@ Arkansas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ UL Monroe
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ Marshall
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
