The Georgia Southern Eagles (1-12, 1-0 Sun Belt) aim to stop an eight-game road losing skid at the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Georgia Southern vs. Arkansas State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia Southern Stats Insights

  • The Eagles' 40.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Red Wolves have given up to their opponents.
  • Georgia Southern has compiled a 1-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Wolves sit at 50th.
  • The Eagles' 67.3 points per game are 11.6 fewer points than the 78.9 the Red Wolves give up.
  • Georgia Southern is 1-2 when it scores more than 78.9 points.

Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Georgia Southern averaged 3.2 more points per game at home (70.8) than on the road (67.6).
  • The Eagles conceded 62.2 points per game at home last season, and 73.2 away.
  • At home, Georgia Southern made 6.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (6.0). Georgia Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.5%) than on the road (31.0%).

Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 UNC Wilmington L 82-77 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 FGCU L 53-42 Enmarket Arena
12/30/2023 Southern Miss W 88-67 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
1/4/2024 @ Arkansas State - First National Bank Arena
1/6/2024 @ UL Monroe - Fant-Ewing Coliseum
1/10/2024 @ Marshall - Cam Henderson Center

