The Georgia Southern Eagles (1-12, 1-0 Sun Belt) are heavy underdogs (by 10.5 points) to stop an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 146.5 points.

Georgia Southern vs. Arkansas State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: First National Bank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arkansas State -10.5 146.5

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Southern and its opponents have combined to score more than 146.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

The average total for Georgia Southern's games this season is 145.5 points, 1.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Georgia Southern's ATS record is 4-8-0 this season.

Arkansas State has been more successful against the spread than Georgia Southern this year, recording an ATS record of 8-4-0, as opposed to the 4-8-0 record of Georgia Southern.

Georgia Southern vs. Arkansas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arkansas State 7 58.3% 75.5 142.8 78.9 157.1 155.8 Georgia Southern 5 41.7% 67.3 142.8 78.2 157.1 143.8

Additional Georgia Southern Insights & Trends

The Red Wolves covered the spread 11 times in 20 Sun Belt games last year.

The Eagles put up an average of 67.3 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than the 78.9 the Red Wolves give up.

When it scores more than 78.9 points, Georgia Southern is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

Georgia Southern vs. Arkansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arkansas State 8-4-0 1-0 4-8-0 Georgia Southern 4-8-0 1-3 6-6-0

Georgia Southern vs. Arkansas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arkansas State Georgia Southern 10-8 Home Record 12-4 2-11 Away Record 3-11 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 58.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.6 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 3-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

