The Georgia Southern Eagles (11-2) will attempt to build on a nine-game winning run when hosting the Troy Trojans (3-8) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Georgia Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

TV: ESPN+

Georgia Southern vs. Troy Scoring Comparison

The Trojans average 13.7 more points per game (76.2) than the Eagles give up (62.5).

Troy has put together a 3-7 record in games it scores more than 62.5 points.

Georgia Southern is 11-1 when it gives up fewer than 76.2 points.

The 82.3 points per game the Eagles record are the same as the Trojans give up.

Georgia Southern is 5-0 when scoring more than 82.5 points.

When Troy gives up fewer than 82.3 points, it is 3-2.

The Eagles are making 43.2% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% lower than the Trojans concede to opponents (44.6%).

The Trojans' 38.9 shooting percentage from the field is five higher than the Eagles have conceded.

Georgia Southern Leaders

Terren Ward: 23.2 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.9 STL, 46.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (28-for-70)

23.2 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.9 STL, 46.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (28-for-70) Simone James: 11.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 56 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

11.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 56 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Eden Johnson: 7.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.7 FG%, 15.2 3PT% (5-for-33)

7.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.7 FG%, 15.2 3PT% (5-for-33) Torrion Starks: 7.1 PTS, 2 STL, 33.9 FG%

7.1 PTS, 2 STL, 33.9 FG% D'Shara Booker: 4.3 PTS, 59.1 FG%

Georgia Southern Schedule