The Georgia Southern Eagles (11-2) will attempt to build on a nine-game winning run when hosting the Troy Trojans (3-8) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Georgia Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Southern vs. Troy Scoring Comparison

  • The Trojans average 13.7 more points per game (76.2) than the Eagles give up (62.5).
  • Troy has put together a 3-7 record in games it scores more than 62.5 points.
  • Georgia Southern is 11-1 when it gives up fewer than 76.2 points.
  • The 82.3 points per game the Eagles record are the same as the Trojans give up.
  • Georgia Southern is 5-0 when scoring more than 82.5 points.
  • When Troy gives up fewer than 82.3 points, it is 3-2.
  • The Eagles are making 43.2% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% lower than the Trojans concede to opponents (44.6%).
  • The Trojans' 38.9 shooting percentage from the field is five higher than the Eagles have conceded.

Georgia Southern Leaders

  • Terren Ward: 23.2 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.9 STL, 46.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (28-for-70)
  • Simone James: 11.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 56 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
  • Eden Johnson: 7.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.7 FG%, 15.2 3PT% (5-for-33)
  • Torrion Starks: 7.1 PTS, 2 STL, 33.9 FG%
  • D'Shara Booker: 4.3 PTS, 59.1 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Southern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Hampton W 74-48 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
12/22/2023 @ Longwood W 87-65 Joan Perry Brock Center
12/30/2023 @ Texas State W 70-69 Strahan Arena
1/4/2024 Troy - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
1/6/2024 UL Monroe - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
1/11/2024 Appalachian State - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.