How to Watch the Georgia Southern vs. Troy Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Georgia Southern Eagles (11-2) will attempt to build on a nine-game winning run when hosting the Troy Trojans (3-8) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.
Georgia Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Georgia Southern vs. Troy Scoring Comparison
- The Trojans average 13.7 more points per game (76.2) than the Eagles give up (62.5).
- Troy has put together a 3-7 record in games it scores more than 62.5 points.
- Georgia Southern is 11-1 when it gives up fewer than 76.2 points.
- The 82.3 points per game the Eagles record are the same as the Trojans give up.
- Georgia Southern is 5-0 when scoring more than 82.5 points.
- When Troy gives up fewer than 82.3 points, it is 3-2.
- The Eagles are making 43.2% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% lower than the Trojans concede to opponents (44.6%).
- The Trojans' 38.9 shooting percentage from the field is five higher than the Eagles have conceded.
Georgia Southern Leaders
- Terren Ward: 23.2 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.9 STL, 46.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (28-for-70)
- Simone James: 11.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 56 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
- Eden Johnson: 7.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.7 FG%, 15.2 3PT% (5-for-33)
- Torrion Starks: 7.1 PTS, 2 STL, 33.9 FG%
- D'Shara Booker: 4.3 PTS, 59.1 FG%
Georgia Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Hampton
|W 74-48
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|12/22/2023
|@ Longwood
|W 87-65
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Texas State
|W 70-69
|Strahan Arena
|1/4/2024
|Troy
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|1/6/2024
|UL Monroe
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|1/11/2024
|Appalachian State
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
