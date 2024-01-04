The Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) hope to stop a four-game road losing streak at the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Georgia State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Georgia State Stats Insights

Georgia State has put together a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.

The Panthers are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 103rd.

The Panthers put up 8.5 more points per game (79.9) than the Golden Eagles give up (71.4).

Georgia State is 6-2 when it scores more than 71.4 points.

Georgia State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Georgia State averages 90.8 points per game. Away, it averages 72.1.

In 2023-24 the Panthers are giving up 11.1 fewer points per game at home (67.8) than away (78.9).

Beyond the arc, Georgia State sinks fewer treys on the road (6.4 per game) than at home (8.8), but shoots a higher percentage away (31.3%) than at home (30.8%).

Georgia State Upcoming Schedule